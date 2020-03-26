Two types of kits (IgM and IgG) offer easy to use test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, providing qualitative indication for COVID-19 within 15 minutes.

ADS Biotec launches SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection kit for COVID-19. (Credit: Vektor Kunst iXimus from Pixabay.)

ADS Biotec, a global leader in development of automated instruments and consumables for use in cytogenetic, pathology and research laboratories has launched new SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection Kits (IgM / IgG) using an immunochromatographic method, providing an easy-to-use test for indications of COVID-19 within 15 minutes. ADS Biotec is offering these test kits for the North American and European markets.

ADS Biotec’s new SARS-CoV-2 Antibody kits consist of two type of kits, detecting IgM and IgG antibodies of coronavirus in human blood samples. The kits come complete with all required reagents, and are easy to use, providing qualitative visual interpretation within 15 minutes. The IgM and IgG antibodies detected by the test are specific to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and a positive result would be indicative of the patient having contracted COVID-19. The test kits are recommended for research use only (RUO).

”We are committed to bringing advanced and novel testing technology to the research labs, providing ease of use and a high degree of accuracy,” said Dr. Stavros Papadimitriou, Vice President of Marketing at ADS Biotec. “The COVID-19 test kits from Kurabo have gone through extensive clinical trials, with over 1000 cases evaluated in lab trials, and no indication of false negative results.”

SARS-CoV-2 test provided high accuracy with specifications as follows: IgM – Sensitivity: 82.6%, Specificity: 100%, Accuracy: 95.7%, IgG – Sensitivity: 76.4%, Specificity: 100%, Accuracy: 94.2%. ADS Biotec is taking orders for the test kits, with delivery in April 2020.

Source: Company Press Release