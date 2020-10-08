The Adaptix interbody system has secured the US FDA approval in August 2020

Adapti Interbody System with Titan nanoLOCK surface technology. (Credit: Medtronic plc)

Global medical technology firm Medtronic has launched its navigated titanium implant Adaptix interbody system in the US.

The medical device maker claimed that Adaptix system is the first navigated titanium implant, incorporated with advanced Titan nanoLOCK surface technology, which is combination of which combines surface textures on the macro, micro, and nano levels.

Medtronic has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Adaptix interbody system in August 2020.

Medtronic core spine and biologics division vice president and general manager Sharrolyn Josse said: “Adaptix Interbody System is an exciting addition to our portfolio that leads with our Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology. It is a fully navigated procedure, leveraging our leadership in navigation.”

Adaptix interbody system resembles Medtronic’s veteran Capstone Spinal System

Interbody implants are spacers that can be inserted between the vertebrae during a spinal fusion surgery, to reduce pressure on nerves and to keep the vertebrae in place during the fusion.

The Adaptix interbody system is designed to resemble the veteran Capstone Spinal System, with improved features including enhanced strength subsidence resistance, easy insertion, and data-backed bone growth, said the company.

Also, the system is designed to complement the company’s navigation platform, which includes StealthStation Navigation, O-arm imaging and the recently launched Grafton DBF Inject, a graft delivery syringe that delivers osteoinductive DBM into the surgical site.

OrthoArkansas Spine Institute surgeon Justin Seale said: “Adaptix Interbody System allows me the best chance to meet my patients’ needs by confidently placing the implant under navigation and trusting the Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology to allow the implant to promote fusion.

“Surface technology, material type, and implant design all play a role in bone growth process during fusion. The unique features and world-class technologies make the Adaptix Interbody System a truly differentiated implant.”

