Johnson & Johnson Vision (J&J Vision) has obtained Health Canada approval for its ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen contact lenses.

ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen is claimed to be the first and only daily disposable contact lens for vision correction in patients who experience itchy allergy eyes due to allergic conjunctivitis.

The contact lens has received its first regulatory approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare last month.

It contains an H1 histamine receptor antagonist for the prevention of itchy allergy eyes related to allergic conjunctivitis in contact lens users.

Johnson & Johnson Vision global R&D head Xiao-Yu Song said: “We are proud to mark another step forward in delivering this important innovation to help relieve patients from allergic eye itch while continuing to comfortably wear contact lenses.

“We look forward to working with additional health authorities to make ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen available to more patients around the world.”

According to the company, Itchy allergy eyes can impact vision and may create additional problems for contact lens wearers.

The company’s ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen will help people wear their contact lenses for vision correction and prevent allergic eye itch, without the need for allergy eye drops.

J&J Vision claimed that its ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen is the first product in a new contact lens category and offers a superior contact lens experience for patients with allergic eye itch.

The product’s capability to prevent an itch lasted through 12 hours in clinical trials, and the lens can be worn for longer than 12 hours for vision correction, said the company.

ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen has demonstrated an established safety and efficacy in paediatric patients aged 12 years and above.

J&J Vision is a part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, focused on products and technologies that address unmet needs in the field of ophthalmology.