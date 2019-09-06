SLS recognizes the most innovative products of the past year that have a multidisciplinary application in minimally invasive surgery

ACell, today announced the launch of their new product, Gentrix Hiatal at the 2019 Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS) Minimally Invasive Surgery Week 2019 (MISWeek 2019) in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gentrix Hiatal provides physicians a new solution for hiatal hernia repair and reinforcement, with a device that is easy to handle, place, and secure in laparoscopic surgery.

Gentrix Hiatal will receive an Innovation of the Year award from the SLS during the opening ceremony on September 4. SLS recognizes the most innovative products of the past year that have a multidisciplinary application in minimally invasive surgery. These products are selected to recognize excellence in innovation.

Gentrix Hiatal features a unique pre-cut U-shape with smooth, rounded edges to reinforce the defect while safely conforming to the esophagus. It is comprised of ACell’s proprietary MatriStem UBM (Urinary Bladder Matrix), a fully resorbable, non-synthetic material.

Gentrix Hiatal fully remodels into the host tissue, minimizing risk of erosion or complication. It maintains the integrity of the repair by facilitating the formation of biomechanically functional tissue that is similar to native tissue. In pre-clinical studies, Gentrix Hiatal was shown to minimize attachment to surrounding viscera.

“We are pleased to receive an Innovation of the Year award from the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, and to be launching Gentrix Hiatal at such a vibrant meeting,” said President and CEO, Patrick McBrayer. “This new product further broadens ACell’s hernia portfolio, and aligns with ACell’s mission, offering a safe, clinically effective treatment option for hiatal hernias that will help physicians and their patients. It also clearly demonstrates our commitment to serving general surgeons for all their hernia repair procedures.”

“MatriStem UBM has been studied in more than 200 hiatal hernia cases, and shown to be a valuable option for surgeons and patients in this area,” said Hazem Elariny, MD, Medical Director. “Surgeons using Gentrix Hiatal will find that the ease of handling and conformability of this device makes it ideal for hiatal hernia procedures.”

