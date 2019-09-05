Gentrix products have been shown to facilitate the remodeling of biomechanically functional, site-appropriate tissue and demonstrate resistance to infection through a bacteriostatic effect

Image: ACell launches Gentrix family of products in Canada. Photo: Courtesy of dream designs at FreeDigitalPhotos.net

ACell and Southmedic today announced the Canadian launch of the Gentrix Surgical Matrix family of devices, comprised of ACell’s platform MatriStem UBM (Urinary Bladder Matrix) technology. Gentrix products have been shown to facilitate the remodeling of biomechanically functional, site-appropriate tissue and demonstrate resistance to infection through a bacteriostatic effect. The products may be utilized to manage a variety of complex hernia and abdominal wall repairs, including in a contaminated field.

“We have been pleased to work with Southmedic over the last year to successfully launch our wound product portfolio in Canada” said Patrick A. McBrayer, ACell President and CEO. “Our partnership will now offer Canadian surgeons and patients access to safe, cost-efficient, and clinically effective devices for complex hernia repair.”

“The Southmedic team is excited to offer ACell’s surgical products in Canada,” said Lee McDonald, Southmedic President and CEO. “Gentrix products are backed by strong published data that demonstrates that these devices offer excellent clinical outcomes while minimizing complications.”

As part of the product launch, Southmedic will be hosting a symposium showcasing the Gentrix products at the Canadian Surgery Forum on September 6th, 2019. The Gentrix Surgical Matrix family of products includes Gentrix Surgical Matrix, Gentrix Surgical Matrix Plus, and Gentrix Surgical Matrix Thick.

Source: Company Press Release