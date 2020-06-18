The CyberKnife system is said to be the only device that can deliver sub-millimetric stereotactic treatments anywhere in the body

Accuray’s new CyberKnife S7 system. (Credit: PRNewswire / Accuray Incorporated)

Radiotherapy systems provider Accuray has introduced a new robotic and non-invasive radiation therapy device called CyberKnife S7 system.

The non-invasive radiation therapy system has the capacity to treat cancerous and benign tumours across the body, as well as neurologic disorders.

Accuray’s new device is said to combine advanced precision and real-time artificial intelligence (AI)-driven motion tracking and synchronisation treatment to deliver all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments within 15 minutes.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Centre is the first institute to use the CyberKnife system for the treatment of its patients.

Geisinger Cancer Institute radiation oncology chairman Dr Anand Mahadevan said: “We are proud to be the first center in the world to treat patients with the CyberKnife S7 System, an advanced device that will expand the scope of tumors we can treat.”

The CyberKnife System’s Synchrony motion synchronisation technology applies AI to adapt radiation delivery in real-time to patient and tumour movement throughout the course of treatment.

The robotic design of the system enables the delivery of radiation from potentially thousands of unique angles, helping to expand the possible positions from which radiation beams can be delivered.

The physician can use more angles and points in space to maximise radiation dose delivered to the tumour and minimise dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

The CyberKnife system is claimed to be the only device that holds the capacity to deliver sub-millimetric stereotactic treatments anywhere in the body with speed, efficiency and accuracy without the support of humans.

Synchrony and the VOLO optimiser will help deliver accurate, sub-millimetric, motion synchronised and (ultra) hypofractionated treatments within 15 minutes.

SRS and SBRT apply advanced techniques to offer precise hypofractionated radiation therapy, enabling to treat patients with very high doses of accurately targeted radiation administered in a few days compared to conventional fractionation where treatments often require up to 35 visits.

Accuray president and CEO Joshua Levine said: “The CyberKnife system has continued to evolve since the first patient was treated more than 25 years ago and it remains the ‘go to’ device for clinicians who want to confidently deliver precise and accurate stereotactic treatments on a day-in, day-out basis.”