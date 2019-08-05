The new Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit includes AST results for ceftazidime-avibactam and ceftolozane-tazobactam for Enterobacteriaceae and P. aeruginosa bacteria and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole for A. baumannii bacteria

Image: Accelerate Diagnostics launches Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. announced the release and CE marking of its latest Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, declaring conformity to the European Directive 98/79/EC on in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

The new CE-IVD Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit now includes phenotypic antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) results for ceftazidime-avibactam and ceftolozane-tazobactam for Enterobacteriaceae and P. aeruginosa bacteria, and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole for A. baumannii bacteria.

In addition, the new BC kit contains updates to clinical interpretive breakpoints bringing 144 organism and antimicrobial combinations current to 2019 EUCAST (European Committee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing) guidance. AST results are available in approximately 7 hours, with organism identification results available approximately 5 hours prior.

“We continue to hear from clinicians that there are fewer treatment options for patients with bloodstream infections,” said Chad Brueck, head of global marketing for Accelerate Diagnostics. “As antimicrobial resistance continues to rise, it is critical that the tools used by the laboratory continue to adapt to provide clinically actionable, phenotypic susceptibility results to expand treatment options for these patients.”

The new CE-IVD Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit (catalog: 10102028) is available to hospitals and health systems within the European Economic Area and other regions that recognize the European Directive.

The US-IVD Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit (catalog: 10101018) received clearance for in vitro diagnostic use in February of 2017.

Source: Company Press Release