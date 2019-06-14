Alternative Behavior Strategies (ABS), a health care services provider, has launched the ABS Virtual Office, the first smartphone-based platform for autism behavioral therapists.

Image: The ABS Virtual Office enables better communication and provides real-time information that helps improve therapeutic care. Photo: Free-Photos from Pixabay.

ABS said that its new platform provides the therapists with the information and knowledge they need wherever they are, to enhance services and promote clinical excellence and advancement.

The ABS Virtual Office comprises various features that provide easy navigation for users including ABS Chat, Central Reach, Company and Industry News, Clinical innovation, and Non-Clinical Staff.

The Central Reach feature of the platform provides direct access to the clinical records of a child’s treatment, while Clinical innovation enables sharing of ideas on new and evolving therapeutic breakthroughs.

ABS Virtual Office is one of the innovative strategies the firmis implementing to help its rapid growth, simultaneously maintaining clinical excellence.

ABS CEO Adam Singer said: “The ABS Virtual Office is literally an office right in the palm of their hand. The majority of our employees spend as much as 80 percent of their time in the field providing therapy, and we wanted to give them what they need to maintain the highest level of clinical excellence.

“Every employee in the company utilizes the ABS Virtual Office to connect to the company from wherever they may be working, client’s homes, clinics or schools. This platform gives therapists in the field real-time access to the electronic clinical record as well as to the collective wisdom of the company while treating a child, when this information is at its most vital.

ABS Virtual Office is claimed to provide stronger connections to clinical resources and is expected to serve as a retention tool to nurture an experienced team of clinicians.

Petra Capital Partners, a based US-based private equity firm, along with MMC Health Services, a target buy-outs specialized private equity firm, purchased ABS in 2017.

Petra Capital partner David Fitzgerald said: “The demand for services for children with autism is exploding. With this new digital platform, ABS is leading the industry in creating a communication platform for a highly mobile workforce in multiple states enabling these therapists to effectively communicate to share best practices, advice and improve quality. The result is a community focused on providing the best possible care to children with ASD.”