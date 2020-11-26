The cSOFA score is intended to measure the chances of clinical deterioration in Covid-19 patients, and facilitate the assignment of patients

cSOFA score will help shift from demographic to medical criteria for patient triage. (Credit: visuals3Dde from Pixabay.)

Swiss medtech firm Abionic has developed Covid sequential organ failure assessment (cSOFA) score, to evaluate the severity of Covid-19.

The cSOFA score is intended to measure the chances of clinical deterioration in Covid-19 patients, and facilitate the triage and assignment of patients to the general ward or intensive care units (ICU).

A low score on the tool enables medical decisions for safe discharge of patients from the hospital or shifting them from the ICU to the general ward, saving up ICU and hospital spaces.

Abionic said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, patient triage is mostly done based on patient age.

Its cSOFA score will help shift from demographic to medical criteria for patient triage, considering the severity of each case, said the company.

Abionic CEO Nicolas Durand said: “Measuring Covid-19 severity and likelihood of clinical deterioration protects hospitals around the globe from preventable overload and makes sure patients are treated according to their needs.

“Our research also indicates that modifications to the cSOFA score may be used as severity measures for other illnesses, such as flu, sepsis and other inflammatory disorders.”

cSOFA score developed based on existing SOFA score

The cSOFA score is developed based on the existing SOFA score, and is designed to be obtained rapidly, within five minutes, using a 30ul drop of capillary blood.

With its speed, the tool allows its use as a monitoring parameter during hospital stays, to identify deterioration in Covid-19 patients before the onset of clear clinical signs.

Also, the cSOFA score helps healthcare practitioners in making informed decision on where and how to treat patients.

The company has obtained the CE mark, allowing the sale of score in Europe and is dependent on pancreatic stone protein (PSP), a clinically validated novel biomarker

Already being marketed by Abionic, PSP is said to show diagnostic accuracy in predicting sepsis or multiple organ dysfunction in different types of critically ill patients.

Furthermore, data from more than 150 Covid-19 patients in Europe shows a strong connection between PSP concentration and the degradation of the patients, said the company.

University Hospital of Geneva (HUG) Consultant Physician François Ventura said: “Covid-19 patients may have an adverse clinical course that is not predictive and may require emergency management with transfers to intermediate and intensive care.

“The cSOFA is a great tool to help predict these possible clinical deteriorations and to guide patients through the healthcare system, which is certainly very useful in these times of healthcare system overload.”