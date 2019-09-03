Impella CP with SmartAssist is the only mechanical circulatory support device that calculates and displays pressure signals indicative of LVEDP, MAP and CPO

Image: The new Impella CP heart pump features a fiber optic sensor. Photo: courtesy of Abiomed.

Abiomed has commercially introduced Impella CP heart pump with SmartAssist technology in Europe.

The company is exhibiting Impella SmartAssist platform at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2019, which is being held from 31 August to 4 September in Paris, France.

In Europe, the majority of Impella CP heart pumps will be integrated with SmartAssist technology over the next one year.

Impella CP heart pump with SmartAssist technology

The new Impella CP heart pump is provided with a fiber optic sensor, which is optimally positioned to measure the placement signal in the aorta, identify pump placement and facilitate repositioning without the use of imaging.

The advanced sensors will also allow the calculation and presentation of additional physiological data on the Automated Impella Controller.

According to the company, real-time displays of critical hemodynamic metrics indicative of left ventricular end-diastolic pressure (LVEDP), mean arterial pressure (MAP), and cardiac power output (CPO).

Impella CP with SmartAssist is claimed to be the only mechanical circulatory support device, which calculates and displays pressure signals indicative of LVEDP, MAP, and CPO.

SmartAssist sensor facilitates accurate positioning in the aorta and left ventricle, as well as the repositioning in the ICU without the requirement for catheterisation lab or ultrasound imaging.

The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist, Impella 5.0 and Impella LD are CE-marked and FDA-approved heart pumps suitable for the treatment of heart attack patients in cardiogenic shock.

Abiomed’s Impella 2.5, Impella CP and Impella CP with SmartAssist devices have also secured approval to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) such as stenting or balloon angioplasty and to re-open blocked coronary arteries.

The Impella RP device, which is the CE-marked and FDA-approved device to treat patients experiencing acute right heart failure or decompensation following left ventricular assist device implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery.\

In February this year, Abiomed secured CE mark approval for its Impella Connect cloud-based monitoring platform.