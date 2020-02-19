The new Gallant system can be paired with Abbott's myMerlinPulse mobile app to improve communication between doctors and their patients

Abbott has secured CE mark approval for next-generation heart rhythm management devices (Credit: Abbott.)

Healthcare firm Abbott has secured CE mark approval for its new Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronisation therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices.

With an advanced patient app and Bluetooth connectivity capabilities, the new devices offer improved heart rhythm management capabilities.

CRT-Ds will help avoid sudden death similar to traditional ICDs, in addition to supporting in the restoration of normal timing of the ventricles or lower chambers of the heart in patients with reduced cardiac function and progressive heart failure.

The new Gallant system pairs can be coupled with Abbott’s myMerlinPulse mobile app for streamlined communication between doctors and their patients.

The myMerlinPulse app enables physicians to remotely monitor their patients, as well as to detect asymptomatic episodes and patient-triggered transmissions.

Gallant CRT-D system is also provided with the company’s MultiPoint Pacing and SyncAV features to make more patients respond to CRT therapy.

Gallant ICD device features TailoredTherapy suite of Abbott

Gallant ICD device is also powered by Abbott’s TailoredTherapy suite, which will allow physicians to efficiently programme their patient’s devices.

Abbott cardiac rhythm management business chief medical officer and divisional vice president Dr Avi Fischer said: “The positive impact of remote monitoring has been proven repeatedly and leads to better patient outcomes and reduced burden on the healthcare system.

“Abbott’s new Gallant system provides people the ability to connect to their doctor anytime, even while away from home, and reinforces our commitment to incorporate advanced technologies that will help improve engagement between patients, caregivers and doctors.”

