The EnSite X EP System is an advanced cardiac mapping system designed to optimise cardiac ablation procedures in arrythmia patients

Abbott has secured the CE Mark and Australian regulatory approval for its new EnSite X EP System, and is commercialising the system across Europe and Australia.

The EnSite X System is a cardiac mapping system capable of providing an option to navigate the cardiac anatomy in two different ways on a single platform.

It is intended to improve the delivery of ablation therapy for abnormal heart rhythms treatments.

To develop the EnSite X System, Abbott has obtained feedback from physicians to address the current and emerging needs in cardiac ablation.

German Heart Centre electrophysiology head Isabel Deisenhofer said: “The high-density cardiac mapping capability this new system offers helps me to more quickly and accurately collect data and diagnose arrhythmias.

“The combination of the EnSite X System with the Advisor HD Grid mapping catheter, SE allows me to most effectively treat each patient’s unique needs without having to compromise our workflow in the EP lab.”

Abbott designed EnSite X EP System with advanced imaging capabilities

Cardiac mapping systems will help the electrophysiologists to create a map of the heart, to obtain a clear visualisation of the electrical signals associated with the cardiac rhythms.

With the created map of the heart, physicians are enabled to identify electrical disruptions, or portions of the heart with heart rhythm problems, and deploy cardiac ablation therapy.

Cardiac ablation is a minimally invasive procedure used for treating abnormal heartbeats by creating lesions, called ablations, in small areas of the heart tissue, causing arrhythmia.

Abbott said that its EnSite X System has been designed with advanced imaging capabilities that enable the creation of a 3D model of the patient’s cardiac anatomy in real-time.

Also, the device will enable physicians to identify the areas of heart requiring ablation treatment, and select between impedance monitoring or electromagnetic technology to precisely locate sensor-enabled catheters during treatment.

IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital department of cardiac electrophysiology and arrhythmology head Paolo Della Bella said: “The new EnSite X System will fundamentally change how physicians approach longer, more complex ablation procedures as a result of its improved stability, faster mapping and better model visualization.

“In my first cases with the system it’s been apparent that the system is an important step forward in terms of technological capabilities and also truly helps improve my clinical analysis by protecting for patient movements.”