Acelity business focuses on solving unmet clinical needs with KCI-branded products that advance the practice of medicine

Image: 3M has acquired wound care company Acelity. Photo: courtesy of Tumisu from Pixabay.

US-based 3M has completed the acquisition of global medical technology firm Acelity and its KCI subsidiaries for an enterprise value of around $6.7bn.

The transaction also includes the assumption of debt and other adjustments. 3M has acquired Acelity and related businesses from a consortium including funds advised by Apax Partners and controlled affiliates of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments).

Acelity produces wound care and specialty surgical products under KCI brand

Acelity is an advanced wound care company engaged in the development of advanced healing solutions for customers and patients across the care continuum.

The company markets wound care and specialty surgical products under the KCI brand. The product portfolio is comprised of KCI-branded negative pressure wound therapy, advanced wound dressings, and negative pressure surgical incision management systems.

The V.A.C. therapy, Prevena therapy, Promogran Prisma Matrix and iOn digital health platforms are the major brands of Acelity

3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said: “This is an exciting day as we bring together two premier and innovative companies that are focused on delivering comprehensive health care solutions to enable better outcomes for patients.

“We are excited to have the tremendous people of Acelity join the 3M team, and are confident in the value that this acquisition will deliver to our customers and our shareholders. This addition further accelerates 3M as a leader in advanced wound care, which is a significant and growing market segment.”

3M’s Medical Solutions business supplies a range of integrated solutions, including advanced and acute wound care dressings and products, medical tapes, sterilisation products, and patient prep and warming products.

In October 2018, 3M introduced new Durapore advanced surgical tape to provide safe and steady critical tube securement in challenging conditions such as high-moisture environments.

Durapore advanced tape enables to maintain adhesion on the oily or diaphoretic skin and also offers better adhesion characteristics than latex-containing tapes even though it is not made with natural rubber latex.