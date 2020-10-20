The new stethoscope provides access to both analog and digital auscultation options, and can be connected to Eko’s software and AI algorithms

The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope. (Credit: 3M.)

3M and Eko have joined forces to launch 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope, which combines 3M’s Littmann stethoscope technology with Eko’s advanced digital solutions.

The new stethoscope is said to provide clinicians with access to both analog and digital auscultation options along with connectivity to Eko’s software and AI algorithms, helping them better interpret the sounds and screen for heart murmurs during routine physical exams.

3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope is said to benefit clinicians by enhancing assessment of auscultation through amplification, active noise cancellation, and visualization of sound data.

3M Medical Devices senior director Kristi Barnett said: “Today, 3M Littmann Stethoscopes embarks upon a new era in our long history as a pioneer in auscultation innovation and quality by introducing our most advanced stethoscope yet.

“The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope combines the superior acoustics of the Littmann Cardiology IV Stethoscope with Eko’s digital technology and software to aid and enhance a clinician’s auscultation assessments.”

“This combination is a gamechanger, allowing a physician in rural America or a nurse treating patients in a non-office setting to have access to cutting-edge clinical decision support.”

3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope can be connected to Eko software

The 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope can be connected to Eko software, including its heart murmur AI and telemedicine software, for both in-person or remote patient care settings.

In addition, the new stethoscope also provides access to Eko’s AI and clinical decision support, along with telemedicine software.

The collaboration between Eko and 3M Littmann Stethoscopes is said to combine two healthcare firms focused on delivering complete healthcare solutions for enhanced patient outcomes.

In January of this year, Eko has secured the US FDA approval for an algorithm, which can detect the presence of suspected heart murmurs.

Eko co-founder and CEO Connor Landgraf said: “For clinicians, listening is a gateway to making critical diagnoses. Being able to confidently assess heart and lung sounds helps ensure the best cardiac and pulmonary care possible.

“Partnering with 3M Littmann Stethoscopes allows us to incorporate the power of our digital and machine learning technology alongside the stethoscope trusted by millions of clinicians worldwide, which can help impact patient outcomes and quality of care.

“Combining the 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope with the Eko platform of software and AI helps clinicians elevate cardiopulmonary care to a whole new level.”