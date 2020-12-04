Lumin, claimed to be a high powered UVC based sanitising device, has the potential to eradicate bacteria and viruses such as human coronavirus and influenza

3B Medical’s Lumin secured FDA EUA status for N95 re-use by healthcare workers for protection against Covid-19. (Credit: PRNewswire / 3B Medical)

3B Medical has secured an emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Lumin UVC system to help decontaminate and re-use N95 respirators to efficiently fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lumin, claimed to be a high powered UVC based sanitising device, has been initially designed for home use to clean CPAP accessories in a mirrored chamber. It is claimed to be lab-tested to eradicate bacteria and viruses, including human coronavirus and influenza, in five minutes with no chemicals.

The EUA status allows healthcare workers in nursing homes, long term acute care, ambulatory, primary care, and clinics to use the Lumin system to decontaminate and re-use N95 respirators, thereby helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect frontline healthcare workers.

3B Medical stated that UVC was reportedly first used by the University of Nebraska Medical Centre for N95 decontamination during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CDC has recognised UVC as a potential element for the decontamination of N95 respirators, if proper wavelength and UVC irradiance dose have been applied.

Lumin is claimed to be the only N95 decontamination system formally recognised by FDA to kill SARS-CoV-2 that can be purchased below $300, as well as suitable for use in small offices and clinics, and nursing homes.

3B Medical CEO Alex Lucio said: “The COVID-19 global pandemic requires novel approaches and thinking outside the box. We were starting to get inundated with calls from hospitals and nursing homes asking if Lumin was strong enough to kill SARS-CoV-2.

“Lumin’s total output in a single 5 minute cycle ranges up to 2,400 mJ/cm2, which studies show is sufficient to kill almost any pathogen, including SARS-CoV-2.”

3B Medical develop, markets and distributes medical products to treat sleep disordered breathing and oxygen therapy.

In November, Roxby Development secured FDA EUA status for its Zoe-Ann system to decontaminate compatible N95 respirators for healthcare personnel single-user reuse during the coronavirus pandemic.