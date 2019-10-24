The nine-year lifespan of Admedus' ADAPT tissue technology could make it the go-to in aortic valve replacement for patients under 65, says industry expert

The ADAPT tissue technology was invented by Admedus' vice-president of cardiovascular science Professor Leon Neethling,and will be used to produce transcatheter aortic valve replacement products (Credit: Jackson Flindell)

Admedus could become “the medical device of choice” for younger patients requiring aortic valve replacement when it enters the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market, according to an industry analyst.

The global medtech company will use its unique ADAPT tissue technology to create a TAVR implant device and move into a market that could be worth just under $3.5bn by the end of 2019, according to data intelligence company GlobalData.

If Admedus can prove it lasts longer than the established products, ADAPT could become the medical device of choice for younger patients with defective aortic valves, says GlobalData medical device analyst Dr Ashley Young.

He added: “The global TAVR market is currently dominated by Edwards LifeSciences’ Sapien line of TAVR valves and Medtronic’s CoreValve Evolut brand.

“These devices are far ahead of any potential competition because they have been Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for use in severe aortic stenosis patients at high, intermediate and low risk as a surgical alternative to aortic valve replacement.

“However, a major drawback to these and other devices on the market is the lack of available long-term clinical trial data.

“As a result, it is not known how long these TAVR valves will last in the body, and therefore the procedure is generally not recommended for young patients (aged 65 years and younger) whose lifespans may surpass that of the device.”

Devices made using ADAPT technology in the past have been shown to last nine years without resulting in calcification — a build-up of calcium salts in the body’s tissue — or degradation.

Admedus says it is the only product of its kind to have achieved this, and if it can prove its TAVR products are capable of lasting this long, its implant device may provide a solution to the shortage of options for younger patients with defective aortic valves.

What is transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)?

A person’s aortic valve controls blood flow from the human heart to the rest of the body.

The aortic valve replacement market contains medical devices to replace defective or failing aortic valves with an artificial implant.

There are two types of artificial aortic valves on the market: Mechanical valves made of carbon, metal or plastic, and biological valves made using animal tissue.

Regular aortic valve replacement involves open-heart surgery, which means stopping the heart and making a large incision in the chest — this puts a lot of strain on the body and some patients are too frail to undergo the procedure.

TAVR, also known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), offers an alternative to surgery, and involves guiding the new valve into place through the blood vessels.

A catheter is inserted into a blood vessel in the upper leg or chest, and passed towards the aortic valve.

The catheter is then used to guide and fix a replacement valve over the top of the original.

According to the NHS, research suggests in instances where surgery would be difficult or risky, TAVR may be just as effective, and may result in a faster recovery.

The ‘clinically superior’ ADAPT tissue technology Admedus is bringing to the TAVR market

Admedus says its unique ADAPT technology is used by leading surgeons around the world to treat patients with congenital heart defects, and those in need of heart valve, vessel and cardiovascular repairs.

Admedus claims ADAPT is “the best in its field”, and the only product of its kind to have achieved nine years without leading to calcification or degradation.

This significantly benefits patients who would otherwise be forced to undergo recurrent operations, Admedus says.

Its ADAPT technology is used to transform xenograft animal heart tissue into durable collagen biomaterial scaffolds.

These can be implanted into the body to facilitate the reparation of soft tissue — until now, these bioscaffolds have primarily been used to reconstruct human heart valves, rather than replacing them with an artificial substitute.

But having recently sold its distribution rights to cardiovascular implant company LeMaitre Vascular for around $24.9m, Admedus will now move into an ever-growing medical devices market.

Dr Young says the TAVR market is “already large and growing quickly”, and Admedus can gain a significant market share if they prove ADAPT lasts longer than similar aortic valve replacement products.

GlobalData also predicts a compound annual growth rate of 20% for TAVR devices in the US in the foreseeable future.

A closer look at the products Admedus will be facing off against in the TAVR market

Medtronic’s CoreValve Evolut

Medtronic is a medical device company that generates most of its sales from the US healthcare system, but is based in the Republic of Ireland.

There are three devices in Medtronic’s range of TAVR products, the most advanced being the Evolut R system.

The Evolut R valve is made from strong and pliable pericardial tissue, taken from pigs’ hearts, making it durable and allowing for low-profile delivery.

Medtronic claims the Evolut platform delivers industry-leading haemodynamics — the dynamics of blood flow within the body.

The EnVeo PRO delivery system used to administer the device also means it can be recaptured and repositioned for more accurate placement in the heart.

This delivery system also allows Medtronic to treat more patients — its expanded annulus range means more people have access to the TAVR procedure.

Medtronic says the Evolut R valve is built on a proven platform, which “continues to demonstrate exceptional outcomes”.

Edwards LifeSciences’ Sapien

Edwards LifeSciences is an American medical equipment company specialising in artificial heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring.

Edwards’ line of artificial aortic valves also features three products — the most notable of which is the SAPIEN 3.

This valve utilises pericardial tissue taken from cows’ hearts, and its low-profile access demonstrates a reduction in major vascular complications, says Edwards.

The SAPIEN 3 carries a 1.1% risk of mortality and a 1.0% risk of a disabling stroke in patients who use the valve according to Edwards’ website — these numbers are around 75% lower than the risks associated with open-heart, non-transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgery (4% and 4.4% respectively).

Edwards’ Commander and Certitude delivery systems also offer “optimal positional control” and “seamless deployment”.

It also says the SAPIEN 3 valve’s outer sealing skirt “virtually eliminates moderate or greater paravalvular leak” — a complication whereby blood flows through a channel between the structure of the implanted valve and the cardiac tissue, which can lead to heart failure.