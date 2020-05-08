Connector Application enables Zoom for Healthcare customers to share real-time hands-free point-of-view video and data captured from Vuzix Smart Glasses

­­­­Zoom for Healthcare now supported on Vuzix Smart Glasses.(Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.)

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced support of Zoom Healthcare, a HIPAA/PIPEDA-compliant conferencing application, for Vuzix M-Series and Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses.

Zoom is one of the fastest growing cloud video conferencing applications for end-to-end enterprise communications and has more than 66,000 business customers that have at least 10 employees. Vuzix has received numerous inbound requests from hospitals and healthcare organizations interested in leveraging Zoom for Healthcare in their day-to-day business operations with smart glasses.

“Zoom for Healthcare customers can connect to a remote mentor or support team hands-free when using our M-Series or Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. The Zoom connector application from Vuzix provides Zoom for Healthcare customers with the ability to connect to the service through an interface developed specifically for Vuzix smart glasses that allows them to login, connect and share POV (point-of-view) fed real-time from the camera of Vuzix smart glasses,” said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. “And like Zoom for Healthcare’s interfaces on other devices, the Vuzix connector app is not only optimized for one-to-one support calls but also one-to-many, which allows remote medical professionals to share what they are seeing with all of the users that have joined the meeting simultaneo

Source: Company Press Release