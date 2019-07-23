The West Virginia University (WVU) Heart and Vascular Institute acquired the Alphenix 4D CT from Canon Medical Systems.

Image: The Alphenix 4D CT is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools. Photo: Courtesy of Canon Medical Systems, USA.

The system offers an innovative angiography configuration to expand capabilities in interventional procedures and help advance patient care in the community. The configuration pairs the Alphenix Sky + C-arm and Hybrid Catheterization Tilt/Cradle Table for interventional procedures with the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition CT system, allowing clinicians to efficiently plan, treat and verify in a single clinical setting.

The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute uses the Alphenix 4D CT to perform interventional procedures for a wide range of applications, including advanced neuro interventional work and to calculate diagnoses for heart and vascular diseases. In addition, the system is helping clinicians confidently identify and treat GI bleeds, tumor lesions, percutaneous embolization and chest hematomas, among other complications.

“As we looked to upgrade our interventional radiology equipment, we first had to determine what is driving healthcare and found that a large focus is on heart disease, vascular disease and cancer,” said Luke Marone, MD, Co-Director, Chief of Vascular Interventional Services, WVU Heart and Vascular Institute. “Already, the system has helped our clinicians think strategically about how they can leverage new technology to expand the horizons of care we offer.”

The Alphenix 4D CT is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools which puts integrated imaging intelligence at the center of a patient’s journey. The initiative fuses multiple diagnostic imaging modalities with leading clinical applications to deliver holistic, optimized patient information to health care providers at the point of care.

“We designed the Alphenix 4D CT to help enhance workflow and efficiency in procedures, as well as provide clinicians with the highest level of confidence in diagnosis by combining enhanced imaging with unparalleled flexibility,” said Casey Waldo, director, Vascular Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is taking advantage of this new confidence and all this innovative system has to offer by exploring new opportunities for novel procedures through intervention to advance patient care.”

Source: Company Press Release.