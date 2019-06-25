Surgical Theater announced that the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health approved marketing of the Surgical Navigation Advanced Platform (SNAP) and SuRgical Planner (SRP) systems.

Image: The Israeli Ministry of Health approved marketing of the Surgical Navigation Advanced Platform (SNAP) and SuRgical Planner (SRP) systems. Photo: Courtesy of Gilabrand/Wikipedia.

To lead this charge, Eli Moshe has joined Surgical Theater as our new Senior Vice President & GM, Europe and Middle East to manage sales efforts within Europe and Israel. Tzamal Medical Ltd has been selected as the local agent and importer for Israel.

“The approval of SRP and SNAP in Israel and the appointment of Eli Moshe as GM, come at a very pivotal time for Surgical Theater,” said Moty Avisar, CEO and Co-Founder of Surgical Theater. “We are very excited to grow our global presence and have no doubt Mr. Moshe will be a great catalyst in accelerating that growth. Increasing numbers of surgeons across the world will be able to use this novel technology to advance the way they perform surgeries.”

Eli Moshe brings 15-plus years of experience in the field, leading sales, marketing and operations teams. Prior to joining Surgical Theater, Mr. Moshe was the Country General Manager in Israel for Hitachi Vantara. Like the founders of Surgical Theater, Mr. Moshe also comes with military background as a rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He will be overseeing sales and R&D for the EME market at the European Headquarters in Israel.

“As an Israeli, I am especially excited & proud that Israel has been chosen as the HQ for the Sales & Development for the region,” said Eli Moshe. “Our technology will be one of the most important products for planning and performing complex surgeries in the human body: including brain, heart and spinal surgery. I am honored to be part of this team, leading global expansion in EME.”

Precision VR® is a novel visualization platform that allows patients and their surgeons to step into the patient’s complex diagnosis and to walk together in a 360-degree, Virtual Reality reconstruction of the patient’s anatomy. When wearing the VR headset, a VR-empowered physician and patient can tour a patient’s pathology. By simply turning their head from side to side, the patient can further explore their anatomy as the surgeon explains and demonstrates the planned surgical path, which the medical team will utilize during the procedure. This shared “walk-in” through the pathology is proven to increase patient satisfaction, improve patient engagement and improve a hospital’s financial performance.

Medical Institutions across Europe and the U.S., including George Washington University Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Stanford Medical Center, Houston Methodist, NYU, University Hospitals, Mt. Sinai and Hoag Hospital are utilizing Surgical Theater’s Precision VR® throughout the patient treatment continuum.

Source: Company Press Release.