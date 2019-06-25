Stryker announced today it will showcase its new SpineMap Go software at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) annual meeting, taking place this week in San Diego, CA.

Image: Stryker features new Spinemap Go software at The American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual meeting. Photo: Courtesy of Jason Shivers from Pixabay.

SpineMap Go provides intraoperative image guidance for spinal surgery. It combines live, navigated instrumentation with traditional fluoroscopic views without significantly disrupting the surgical workflow or draping techniques. This solution does not need a special imaging device and is easily integrated with standard fluoroscopic C-arms, making it cost effective. It also features instant registration and re-registration if accuracy is ever compromised.

In addition to workflow simplicity and cost efficiency, SpineMap Go helps reduce radiation exposure time by 89% during pedicle screw placement. There is no pre-op CT required and instant registration is completed with a single shot from a common fluoroscopic C-arm. Live biplanar navigation can be obtained in as few as two fluoro shots and C-arm guidance displays proper repositioning without unnecessary radiographic localizing shots.

“SpineMap Go will enable our customers to enjoy the benefits of advanced guidance without significant changes to their workflow, all with a reduction in the risks associated with radiation,” said Lisa Kloes, General Manager of Stryker’s Advanced Guidance Technologies business. “We know our customers have been looking forward to this streamlined solution.”

Source: Company Press Release.