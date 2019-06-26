Springfield Clinic has implemented 14 Carestream DRX-Evolution Plus Systems, two CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend Systems and one CARESTREAM DRX-1 System to deliver high-quality imaging for its patients.

Image: Springfield Clinic captures outpatient diagnostic and orthopaedic imaging procedures with 17 Carestream imaging system. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

The medical group’s radiology staff performs 65,000 imaging exams on these systems annually.

“We deliver diagnostic and orthopaedic imaging for outpatients throughout our service region. Carestream imaging systems deliver excellent image quality as well as advanced image enhancement software that provides the fine diagnostic detail required by our specialists,” said Brenda Bale, Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Springfield Clinic.

Radiology technologists perform exams for adult and pediatric patients and capture long-length, cross-table and supine exams.

“Springfield Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners can view imaging studies in minutes, determine a diagnosis and discuss possible treatment options in a single office visit. This enhances the quality of our services to patients and their overall experience at Springfield Clinic,” Ms. Bale explained.

Springfield Clinic uses Carestream’s optional long-length imaging software that automatically captures, aligns and stitches together up to three images along with Carestream software that enhances visualization of tubes and lines as well as pneumothorax.

“Carestream has been our imaging partner of choice for more than 10 years,” according to Ms. Bale. “The company’s imaging systems are extremely reliable and intuitively easy to use, which enhances our productivity. And their service is unmatched in this area. Our patients and community look to Springfield Clinic as their healthcare destination of choice for quality diagnostic imaging, and to meet the demand for our services, downtime is not an option.”

Springfield Clinic’s imaging systems are equipped with CARESTREAM DRX Plus 3543 detectors as well as CARESTREAM DRX 2530C small-format detectors to deliver excellent image quality at a lower dose.

Ms. Bale added that Carestream detectors are well built and have survived drops, been recalibrated and tested, and then returned to service. “If a detector is severely damaged, it is replaced as part of the Accident Protection Plan that Carestream offers for its detectors,” she said.

