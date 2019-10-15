Spire, which is launching this week at the AALAS National Meeting, was formerly known as Chalmers Medical Group, and is comprised of PRIMUS Sterilizer Company, Scientek Technology Group, CSI Jewett, and LYNX Product Group

Chalmers Group of Companies (Chalmers) is pleased to announce the formation of Spire Integrated Solutions, a world-class equipment manufacturer and services provider for healthcare and life sciences companies. This announcement follows on the heels of the very recent acquisition of Lynx Products Group by Chalmers. Spire, which is launching this week at the AALAS National Meeting, was formerly known as Chalmers Medical Group, and is comprised of PRIMUS Sterilizer Company, Scientek Technology Group, CSI Jewett, and LYNX Product Group.

“Our market needs vendors based in North America to provide solutions from concept to completion,” said Jim Fry, Spire president and CEO. “That’s what Spire delivers — a long-term partnership with flexible service and training programs to ensure seamless installation, maximum uptime, and a lower total cost of ownership for clients.”

Spire — which remains part of Chalmers — delivers fully integrated solutions for research, production, and infection prevention. Through manufacturing based entirely in North America, Spire produces steam sterilizers, washing equipment, refrigeration products, and ancillary stainless-steel equipment featuring non-proprietary parts.

“Integrating these companies into the new Spire also enables us to better integrate our services, so that our customers have a North-American-based technical and support network that is second to none,” said H.S. Takhar, CEO of the Chalmers Group.

For service partners and vendors, Spire is consolidating repositories and enhancing alignment, thereby simplifying part identification and delivery. Through its installation and maintenance services — support for in-house teams or fully outsourced services — Spire configures installation, streamlining workflow and increasing uptime. Additionally, the company’s InSpire Institute features on-site training, live remote support, and an extensive knowledge database.

“We empower our partners with reliable, integrated solutions,” said Fry. “By bringing uncompromising integrity to our partnerships, we want every client to be confident when Spire is at their side.”

Source: Company Press Release