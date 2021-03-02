PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® Proven to Inactivate 99.96% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 within Simulated Air-Conditioned Space

PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® Proven to Inactivate 99.96% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2. (Credit: Daniel Roberts from Pixabay.)

RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, has released the results of a third-party test that proves the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® product with Photohydroionization® technology inactivates greater than 99.96% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus. The report is the first-of-its-kind to test for viral reductions occurring within the actual air. Utilizing a direct air sampling method rather than surface or in-duct measurements, researchers analyzed the efficacy of neutralizing airborne SARS-CoV-2.

SARS-CoV-2, commonly known as coronavirus, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Given the CDC’s determination that SARS-COV-2 is an airborne virus, meaning it spreads from person-to-person via aerosols and respiratory particles, the airborne test results are important for homeowners and commercial building owners and operators seeking a solution to combat the airborne SARS-COV-2 virus within their occupied spaces.

“Virus particles or aerosols are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The aerosols are then carried through the air from the infected person to others and can stay airborne within the occupied space for a period ranging from a few seconds up to several hours,” noted Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science & Technology at RGF® Environmental Group. “Because the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® technology is designed for installation within HVAC systems, the technology represents a versatile solution for residential and commercial buildings around the world.”

“RGF’s PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® is currently the only third-party tested indoor air quality solution that is proven 99.96% effective against the actual airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Ron Fink, CEO, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. “The rigorous research, development and testing of the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® is another example of RGF’s commitment to providing the world with the cleanest, safest air.”

Airborne SARS-CoV-2: Testing Protocols and Results

As an industry leader committed to the highest standards for product testing, RGF® Environmental Group funded an independent, third-party study with Innovative Bioanalysis in Costa Mesa, California. RGF’s airborne test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1,280 cu. ft.) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or room. The virus was nebulized as a fine spray into the space with a cross directional air flow. The objective was to simulate the conditions that occur when a sneeze or cough from an infected person introduces the airborne virus in an environment that is being continuously treated with a PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL®. Aerosolization of the virus was repeated at 15 min intervals for an hour and at 3 hours with airborne samples collected at four locations within the test chamber.

