Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that its non-prescription QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is now available in the United States to consumers for online order through e-commerce retailer Amazon.

“The ability to quickly order and receive the QuickVue® At-Home tests and screen for COVID-19 in the privacy of their homes will give greater peace of mind to countless American families seeking a return to normal,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation.

The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test allows consumers to easily perform the test themselves without a doctor’s prescription and get results in 10 minutes from nasal swab samples. The QuickVue® At-Home COVID-19 Test shows excellent performance, with positive results agreeing with PCR 83.5% of the time, and negative results agreeing 99.2% of the time, delivering confidence to individuals running the test and helping to prevent asymptomatic virus spread.

A 2-pack COVID test is currently available for sale on amazon.com for $24.95 with free shipping.

The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is only for use under the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved. The test has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

