The distribution partnership between Qosina and Nordson MEDICAL means medical device companies needing small numbers of components can order through Qosina

Qosina has partnered with Nordson MEDICAL to distribute its product line (Credit: Shutterstock/Art_Photo)

Qosina has announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership with Nordson MEDICAL, a premier manufacturer and supplier of components to the bioprocess and medical device industries.

Qosina offers low minimum order quantities, providing a cost-effective way to order exact quantities needed.

With this new partnership, Nordson MEDICAL customers who wish to purchase lower quantities of medical device and bioprocess components may place these types of orders directly with Qosina through their website.

Qosina has been a trusted supplier of OEM components to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries for more than 40 years, and is an integral part of the supply chain.

Qosina helps innovators design new products with stock components and eliminate the cost of tooling associated with manufacturing.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components.

The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid.