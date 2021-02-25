IMAX, founded by Patrick Roussel in 2012, is a Nantes, France based company specializing in the purchasing, sales and logistics of pre-owned medical diagnostic imaging equipment

Probo Medical (“Probo”), a leading global provider of medical imaging equipment, parts, repair and service, announced today the acquisition of IMAX Medical (“IMAX”). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

IMAX, founded by Patrick Roussel in 2012, is a Nantes, France based company specializing in the purchasing, sales and logistics of pre-owned medical diagnostic imaging equipment. IMAX is led today by Simon Roussel and supported by a team of medical equipment professional with deep experience in both the French and European markets.

“This partnership allows IMAX Medical to offer a deeper solution set to our supplier and customers, backed by the same quality IMAX Medical has delivered for years,” said Simon Roussel of IMAX. “We see a great opportunity ahead for expansion in both breadth and depth of the solutions that we can bring to the market.”

“This is a significant announcement for Probo as we continue to grow our business on a global scale,” said Michael Asmer, CEO of Probo Medical. “France is an important market in the diagnostic medical imaging equipment vertical and we looked hard for a partner that shared our vision for the future. IMAX was clearly that partner. We are delighted to welcome the IMAX team to the Probo family.”

Probo Medical is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies.

Source: Company Press Release