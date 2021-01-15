The device was developed by Jhpiego with an objective of making treatment of cervical pre-cancerous lesions accessible to all. Pregna is the exclusive global commercialising partner for the device

Pregna launches CryoPop, a new cryotherapy device to fight cervical cancer. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Pregna International Ltd. has furthered its status as a leading women’s healthcare organisation with the launch of its ground-breaking cryotherapy device – CryoPop.

The ingenious device was developed by Jhpiego with an objective of making treatment of cervical pre-cancerous lesions accessible to all. Pregna is the exclusive global commercialising partner for the device.

WHO’s declaration in November 2020 encouraged all nations to work together to accelerate in eliminating the disease with its 3 pronged strategy – 90% HPV vaccination coverage, 70% screening coverage, and 90% access to treatment for cervical pre-cancer and cancer.

“Cervical cancer is one of the most common and fatal forms of cancer in women worldwide, with about 85% of these deaths occurring in low and middle-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Melanesia, Latin America, the Caribbean, South-Central and South-East Asia. India alone accounts for nearly 23% of these fatalities. The good news is that thanks to advancements in screening and diagnosis, cervical cancer is not only preventable, but also one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer.” said Manmohan Taparia, Marketing Manager for Pregna.

Dr. Sharad Singh, Medical Director explained, “The trigger for most cervical cancers is infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which develops lesions on the cervix. The lesions, if not treated, can potentially become cancerous over time. The time required for HPV to form lesions, and lesions to be cancerous is few years in both cases, so early detection and treatment of HPV or lesions will prevent cancer.”

Ajit Raje, Vice President, noted, ” A large number of the fatalities can be prevented with timely screening and treatment at the secondary/tertiary level. CryoPop will play a vital role enabling healthcare professions at all levels to effectively treat the disease. The first step is to create awareness and educate the masses about the disease.”

Mukul Taparia, Managing Director of Pregna observed, “As an organisation focusing on women’s health, we strive to find innovative and lifesaving solutions which can help healthcare professionals and women worldwide. Cryotherapy is one of the most effective methods to treat cervical lesions, yet the infrastructure required in traditional equipments has hampered its large scale adoption. Let us go out and save lives!”

Majority of the traditional cryotherapy devices use nitrous oxide as the cryogen, which is expensive and requires proper scavenging. Moreover, the large and heavy gas cylinders must be tethered to the cryotherapy device during use. CryoPop offers a more mobile, cost-effective and robust alternative to reach women even in low-resource settings.

January is observed as Cervical Cancer Awareness month, intended to raise awareness of cervical cancer and to educate about its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and cure.

Pregna is a leading Women’s Health Organisation having served over 100 million women since 1991. Pregna is spread across 140 countries globally in the area of contraceptive solutions.

