One of the most effective ways to manage the issue is a uterine balloon tamponade device (UBT) which presses against the inner walls of the uterus to halt the excessive bleeding

Dr. Burke's ESM-Uterine Baloon Temponade for saving millions of lives lost to Post-Partum Haemorrhage. (Credit: Business Wire)

Pregna International Ltd – a leading women’s healthcare company – has partnered with Dr. Thomas Burke’s Vayu Global Health Initiative to introduce an economical solution to Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) – one of the leading causes of maternal mortality.

Every year, over 2.8 million women die or become disabled from pregnancy related causes and over 90% of these occur in low-middle income countries, in Asia and Africa. The single largest cause of these deaths is Post-Partum Haemorrhage – a situation where a mother may rapidly lose her life within hours of the birth.

One of the most effective ways to manage the issue is a uterine balloon tamponade device (UBT) which presses against the inner walls of the uterus to halt the excessive bleeding.

Dr. Thomas Burke – a world renowned leader in maternal survival with over 30 years of experience in women’s health and emergency care, has committed his life to using his vast knowledge and experience in the field to benefit those who need it the most.

Dr. Burke and his teams at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University and the Vayu Global Health Foundation have worked on developing studying an effective and inexpensive solution which is user friendly and can be used even in low-resource settings.

Dr. Burke commented on this partnership – “We have been working on the UBT Kit for the past 12 years and we are excited to partner with Pregna to make it available on a large scale to health workers all over the world.”

Speaking about the work, Ajit Raje, Vice President – Pregna stated, “While UBT is a great invention and is very useful in managing most cases of PPH, notably shown in the improvements in mortality rates in parts of Asia, most devices available in the market today are priced at a premium, which limits its effectiveness. Dr. Burke and his team have broken the pricing barrier!”

Speaking about the partnership, Mukul Taparia, Managing Director –Pregna noted, “Pregna is proud to partner with Dr. Burke and Vayu in championing this great cause. Their invention has disrupted the status quo and has the potential of saving the lives of millions of new mothers! Pregna will bring its manufacturing, marketing & regulatory expertise to elevate its scalability and maximise its reach. Mothers are meant to bring life into this world. We cannot let our birth givers die due to lack of solutions or costs associated with it.”

Pregna expects to launch “Dr. Burke’s ESM-UBT Kit” in the second quarter of 2021. The product is USFDA certified and has undergone many trials.

Pregna is a leading Women’s Health Organisation having served over 100 million women since 1991. Pregna is spread across 140 countries globally in the area of contraceptive solutions.

Source: Company Press Release