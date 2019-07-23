Penumbra, a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, announced US commercial availability of the Penumbra System’s most advanced technology – the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with XTRA FLEX technology – at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) 16th Annual Meeting in Miami.

Image: Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology and Penumbra ENGINE. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology is used with the Penumbra ENGINE in the fully integrated Penumbra System – an aspiration-based mechanical thrombectomy system that enables physicians to extract thrombus in acute ischemic stroke patients.

The Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with XTRA FLEX technology is the latest advancement in the Penumbra System JET – ENGINE family of products, which was launched last September. As the Penumbra System’s eighth generation reperfusion catheter for proximal large vessel occlusions, the catheter is designed for advanced trackability and navigation, and maintains the large 0.072” lumen. Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology, together with the power of the Penumbra ENGINE, are designed to maximize thrombus removal force.

Initial clinical experience with the Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology will be shared today from 12:45-1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time in the Industry Technology Luncheon Symposium by Donald F. Frei, M.D., director of Neuro-Interventional Surgery, Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado.

Penumbra booth #614, in the exhibit hall, will feature the Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology and Penumbra ENGINE, together with the company’s broad range of access and embolization products. In addition, MVI Health Inc., a Penumbra subsidiary, will also be exhibiting at the meeting.

The Penumbra System is a fully integrated system designed specifically for mechanical thrombectomy by aspiration that first received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December 2007. The Penumbra System enables physicians to use aspiration, which acts like a minimally invasive “vacuum” inside the artery to remove stroke-causing blood clots from the brain safely and effectively.

It is intended for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusion. The latest generation of the Penumbra System features the Penumbra JET 7 with XTRA FLEX technology and Penumbra JET D Reperfusion Catheters, the 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE and accessories.

The Penumbra System includes the new Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with XTRA FLEX technology powered by the Penumbra ENGINE, offering the highest thrombus removal force for revascularization of acute ischemic stroke patients with large vessel occlusions. Thrombus removal force is calculated based on catheter tip size and vacuum level of the aspiration source.

Source: Company Press Release