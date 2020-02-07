GenVie is an injectable and moldable bone void filler that combines osteoconductive features and high compression strength, to enable bone repair and regeneration

Onkos Surgical launched GenVie Magnesium Bone Scaffold for complex limb salvage procedures. (Credit: Pixabay/Dr. Manuel González Reyes)

US-based medical equipment manufacturer Onkos Surgical has launched GenVie magnesium bone scaffold, an advanced biologic technology for complex limb salvage procedures.

According to Onkos, its new bone scaffold GenVie marks the first 510(k) approved magnesium-based bone void filler available in the orthopaedics market.

Onkos Surgical CEO and co-founder Patrick Treacy said: “We are excited for the launch of GenVie as this product platform provides an extraordinary strength, resorption, and handling profile that our customers are looking for. GenVie provides an elegant solution for use in certain tumor and complex revision cases and compliments our focused and innovative portfolio.”

GenVie marks the first of Onkos’ various product launches planned in 2020

GenVie has been designed as injectable and moldable bone void filler, combining osteoconductive features and high compression strength, to enable bone repair and regeneration.

Onkos said that its new bone scaffold is intended for surgically created osseous defects or those created from traumatic injury to the bone, and has demonstrated an 80% healing rate in a preclinical model.

In addition, the commercial launch of GenVie would complement the company’s existing line of personalised surgical planning, 3D printed limb salvage offerings, and 3D patient-specific joint sparing.

The company has commercialised the new magnesium bone scaffold through a private label distribution agreement with Bone Solutions (OsteoCrete), signed in late 2019.

Established in 2015, as a surgical oncology firm, Onkos Surgical offers patient imaging analysis, personalised surgical planning, and the advanced 3D printing services, based on its digital platform.

In November 2016, the company received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its ELEOS limb salvage system, for patients with bone loss due to cancer, trauma, or previous surgical procedures.

The company said that the modular limb salvage system is indicated for procedures that involves radical resection and replacement of the distal femur, proximal femur, proximal tibia or total femur.