Exactech, a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products, announced that new research demonstrates improved surgical experience and advantages of ExactechGPS, a computer-assisted technology that provides knee and shoulder surgeons real-time intraoperative feedback in the sterile field.

Image: The new research demonstrates improved surgical experience and advantages of ExactechGPS. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Manuel González Reyes from Pixabay.

Eight of these new studies were recently featured at the 19th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Computer Assisted Orthopaedic Surgery (CAOS) in New York, NY.

Two studies evaluated the accuracy of 10,144 ExactechGPS total knee arthroplasty (TKA) resections against factors including geographic region, inter-surgeon difference, adoption phase and historical progression of the technology. The comprehensive analyses presented high accuracy of ExactechGPS consistent across all factors. In another study, ExactechGPS revealed consistent short-term postoperative results for TKA irrespective of challenging patient factors, such as age, BMI, comorbidities and alignment deformities.

Additionally, a global, multi-surgeon evaluation demonstrated easy adoption of the ExactechGPS TKA Plus Application with minimal disruption to existing or conventional protocols in knee surgery. ExactechGPS TKA Plus can be used with Truliant® instrumentation to confirm resection depth and angles with minimal interference to the surgeon’s preferred technique.

“ExactechGPS TKA Plus is designed to achieve the desired overall total knee alignment with minimal disruption to the typical workflow,” said Ian Gradisar, MD, of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Surgeons in Akron, Ohio, who presented the study at the conference. “Since the ExactechGPS arrays are on the adjustable cutting blocks, the incision can remain the same size without the need for additional pins or incisions, and the landmark acquisition can take only seconds.”

Two studies based on the first 2,200 cases using ExactechGPS in anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty demonstrated that preoperative planning and navigation increased usage of augmented glenoid components compared to conventional non-navigated cases. In addition, an in vitro cadaveric study presented a novel intra-articular load sensor to measure joint tension in reverse total shoulder arthroplasty.*

“ExactechGPS gives surgeons 3D visibility of patients’ anatomy so we can select and place implants more accurately,” said Rick Papandrea, MD, a moderator of the shoulder session. “We now have good research that quantifies the level of precision ExactechGPS provides in a clinical setting, and more studies are ongoing – including the use of ExactechGPS with emerging technologies.”

ExactechGPS is a dynamic computer-assisted technology that enhances the surgical experience with active intraoperative feedback for real-time execution in a compact and mobile system within the sterile field. In April 2019, Exactech moved from a capital sales model to an instrument consignment model to allow surgeons easier and faster access to ExactechGPS, the only surgical navigation for knee and shoulder arthroplasty in the world. For more information, visit www.NoCapitalNav.com.

Source: Company Press Release.