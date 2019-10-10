This financing provides capital to fuel U.S. market growth, as well as to build a robust and sustainable R&D, manufacturing and commercial organization

Image: Decheng Capital invests in Mynosys Cellular Devices. Photo: Courtesy of Capri23auto/Pixabay

Mynosys Cellular Devices, manufacturer of the Zepto cataract surgery device, today announced it finalized a $25 million financing round, led by Decheng Capital, and named veteran ophthalmology industry executive Rob Thornhill as Chief Executive Officer.

This financing provides capital to fuel U.S. market growth, as well as to build a robust and sustainable R&D, manufacturing and commercial organization. Nick Pliam, M.D., Ph.D. and Wei Xu of Decheng, along with experienced ophthalmology venture investor, Gil Kliman, M.D., join Mr. Thornhill and founder David Sretavan, M.D., Ph.D. on the Mynosys board of directors.

Mr. Thornhill will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company. His immediate priorities include product enhancement and expansion of the U.S. sales and marketing team.

“I am excited to work with the Zepto team to deliver on the promise this device brings to cataract surgery,” said Mr. Thornhill. “It is gratifying that Decheng Capital appreciates the tremendous value and potential of the Zepto technology, which has already captured the support of some of the world’s most prominent ophthalmic surgeons. It will be an honor to work with those thought leaders to build on the early success of the device.”

Mr. Thornhill brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing, sales and general management in the healthcare industry to his role at Mynosys. Most recently, he served as the founding CEO of Tear Film Innovations, Inc., which he led from seed stage through a Series B financing and successfully sold to Alcon in 2018.

“Zepto is an innovative capsulotomy technology that can affordably be a part of everyone’s surgical armamentarium,” said internationally recognized cataract surgeon, David F. Chang, M.D. “Expanding the Mynosys sales and training staff should increase global access to this device, particularly in practices where a less expensive method of automating the capsulotomy is desirable.”

“For my cataract practice, the Zepto takes capsulotomy centration and strength to a new level, while increasing efficiency in my operating routine. With Rob at the helm, I know we will continue to see innovation and dedicated support from the company,” said Vance Thompson, M.D., founder of Vance Thompson Vision, Professor of Ophthalmology, University of South Dakota School of Medicine.

Source: Company Press Release