MiRus has acquired a 50,000 sq. ft. orthopaedic and spine manufacturing plant in Marietta, Georgia.

Image: MiRus acquires manufacturing facility in Georgia. Photo: Courtesy of adamr/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

This adds to MiRus’ current 20,000 sqft manufacturing facility.

“MoRe superalloy approval has been greeted with great interest by surgeons, hospitals and commercial distribution channels” stated Jay Yadav, MD, Founder and CEO of MiRus. “To address the exploding demand for our implants, as well as the inherent capacity and lead time issues in the current medical device market, we are dramatically expanding our manufacturing capacity in Atlanta.”

MiRus is partnering with several leading surgeons and hospital systems to develop and launch innovative products on its roadmap in implants, robotics, navigation and analytics. “With a view to developing market leading products to meet clinical needs in deformity, lateral, and upper extremity, we are looking to add the best implant desiengineers and manufacturing engineers” added Dr. Yadav.

Source: Company Press Release