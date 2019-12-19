The robotic trajectory guidance platform incorporates various multiple enabling technologies to facilitate complex cranial procedures

Image: Medtronic has secured FDA approval for Stealth Autoguide cranial robotic platform. Photo: courtesy of Medtronic.

Irish medical technology company Medtronic has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Stealth Autoguide system, which is designed to be used in cranial procedures.

Stealth Autoguide is claimed to be the first cranial robotic platform, which integrates with Medtronic’s enabling technology portfolio to form an end-to-end procedural solution.

Medtronic’s Stealth Autoguide Platform is a robotic guidance system that is developed for spatial positioning and orientation of instrument holders or tool guides used in neurosurgical procedures.

Stealth Autoguide Platform can be used in biopsy procedures and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) depth electrode placement

The solutions are part of Medtronic’s Surgical Synergy platform, which combines the company’s technologies to create consistent, predictable, and reproducible procedures.

Stealth Autoguide system incorporates with StealthStation Image Guidance systems and the Midas Rex high-speed surgical drill platform.

The navigation software enhances the surgical workflow to offer continuous real-time navigation and visual feedback on the robotic alignment for improved efficiency.

In addition, the system offers visualisation throughout the entire procedure, even while drilling. It holds the capacity to drill on the axis of a surgical plan.

Medtronic restorative therapies group’s enabling technologies general manager and vice president Dave Anderson said: “The Stealth Autoguide Platform provides surgeons and operating room staff with robotic-assisted positioning and trajectory guidance for cranial procedures confirming consistent, repeatable, and accurate alignment to their surgical plans.

“The Stealth Autoguide Platform showcases Medtronic’s commitment to advancing care and delivering the best outcomes to the most patients possible through our Surgical Synergy platform.”

