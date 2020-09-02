MiniMed 770G system will allow caregivers and care partners to view user data remotely on their smartphones

Medtronic has secured FDA approval for MiniMed 770G hybrid closed loop system. (Credit: Medtronic)

Medtronic has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MiniMed 770G hybrid closed-loop system.

With an expanded age indication to children as young as two, the new insulin pump system is also provided with an advanced SmartGuard technology similar to the MiniMed 670G system.

The system, which can be connected to a smartphone, allows providing hybrid closed-loop therapy to younger children with type 1 diabetes. It also allows to easily access and share real-time CGM and pump data.

MiniMed 770G proactively sends in-app notices when sugar levels are out of range

MiniMed 770G hybrid closed-loop system will facilitate caregivers and care partners to view user data remotely on their smartphones, as well as proactively sends in-app notices when sugar levels are out of range.

For effective telehealth visits and product trainings, the data can also be shared automatically with clinicians and educators.

The system’s ability can also be optimised with the addition of Medtronic’s future technology through software updates that can further improve security and device features.

SmartGuard Auto Mode, the algorithm that powers the insulin pump, enables to continually adjust the amount of insulin delivered every five minutes round the clock, as per the requirements of the individual.

The new MiniMed 770G system is also provided with Guardian sensor, MiniMed mobile app and Roche Accu-Chek Guide Link meter that is Bluetooth compatible for improved usability.

Medtronic diabetes group president and executive vice president Sean Salmon said: “As a parent, I understand very personally why connectivity is so important and I’m pleased we’ll be able to broaden access to hybrid closed-loop therapy with the additional peace of mind caregivers need to ensure the well-being of their loved ones.

“This latest launch underscores my personal commitment to making life easier for people living with diabetes through the technologies we deliver.”

In August this year, Medtronic agreed to acquire smart insulin pen maker Companion Medical for an undisclosed sum.