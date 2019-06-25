MC10, a healthcare technology company specializing in wearable digital health sensors, and AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, are working on clinical trials designed to explore a range of outcome measures in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) using the BioStamp nPoint system.

Image: MC10 and AbbVie collaborate for clinical trials in multiple sclerosis. Photo: Courtesy of AbbVie Inc.

This innovative, patient-focused endeavor aims to explore the use of data from the nPoint System in order to provide unique insights into MS clinical studies. “We are excited to work with a world leader in CNS therapies and look forward to exploring novel data and metrics that help to advance clinical development” commented Dr Arthur Combs, Chief Medical Officer of MC10.

The 510(k) cleared BioStamp nPoint System was developed for use in clinical trials and other applications for the continuous collection of physiological data and is optimized for both in-home and in-clinic use. The system reports vital signs, activity and postural classifications and a suite of sleep metrics. The BioStamp nPoint System is in use today by numerous pharmaceutical companies and in academic research across several therapeutic areas.

“We are excited to explore the BioStamp nPoint System’s ability to unobtrusively collect clinically relevant data continuously from subjects in more natural settings. This technology has the potential to improve the quality of data we collect and at the same time reduce the burden on study participants,” commented Dr. Michael Gold, Vice President, Development Neurosciences, of AbbVie.

Source: Company Press Release.