LabCorp, a life sciences company, announced a significant expansion to its Pixel by LabCorp platform.

Image: Pixel by LabCorp is available to consumers age 18 or older in 46 states.. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

The new offering allows consumers to purchase testing online, visit a convenient LabCorp patient service center (PSC) for specimen collection by a LabCorp phlebotomist, and receive confidential results through a secure online portal.

The tests are performed in LabCorp’s laboratories, using the same equipment and processes as the testing that clinicians order for their patients during in-office visits. With the newly expanded Pixel by LabCorp, consumers have more options to access testing through the same world-class lab trusted by more than 400,000 physicians across the U.S.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly interested and engaged in monitoring their health and wellness,” said David P. King, LabCorp’s chairman and CEO. “LabCorp continues to change the way care is provided by creating new channels to deliver our offerings. Expanding Pixel by LabCorp to our PSCs allows consumers to choose phlebotomist collection for their self-directed testing. By meeting patients where they want to be met, we continue to expand access to LabCorp’s high-quality clinical laboratory and to empower consumers to take charge of their health and the health of their families.”

The expanded Pixel by LabCorp platform offers consumers 25 packages, comprised of nearly 90 individual lab tests in categories including general health and wellness; heart health; diabetes and kidney function; hormones, thyroid and fertility; and vitamins and nutrition. There are a variety of packages available, such as Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Thyroid Health, and Anemia. LabCorp will continue to expand the Pixel test menu, as additional offerings are planned for the near future.

Consumers shop for their preferred tests at www.Pixel.LabCorp.com and make purchases using a credit card. Pricing is transparent; insurance companies are not billed; and a dedicated customer support team is available to respond to questions by phone and email. Each purchase includes review and issuance of an order for the approved testing by an independent physician. Consumers can then schedule an appointment (or walk-in) at one of LabCorp’s nearly 2,000 PSCs, including the increasing number of LabCorp at Walgreens locations. Results are delivered in less than a week, and in many cases, the following day, through the consumer’s secure online Pixel by LabCorp account.

If a lab result indicates that prompt medical attention may be appropriate, the consumer will be contacted by a third-party physician group. Reports use color-coding and iconography to make them easy to understand, and the reports can be downloaded, printed, and shared with the consumer’s physician.

The Pixel by LabCorp platform was first introduced in October of 2018, with an initial offering of self-collection kits, empowering consumers to order and obtain wellness tests in the comfort and privacy of their homes. The at-home tests use self-collection devices that are sent to the consumer and then returned to LabCorp in postage-paid, pre-addressed kit boxes for the testing to be performed. At-home kits currently available include general wellness, heart health, diabetes, and colorectal cancer screening.

In addition to Pixel by LabCorp, LabCorp’s consumer-focused tools and services include LabCorp at Walgreens, which now includes 41 locations in 9 states, and will expand to more than 600 locations through 2022; the LabCorp|Patient online portal that supports appointment scheduling, access to provider-ordered test results and invoices, and information about participation in clinical trials through Covance Drug Development; LabCorp|PreCheck, which provides enhanced, online appointment scheduling; the LabCorp|Express tablet-based system for expedited check-in at LabCorp sites and access to LabCorp test results; and access to test results through Apple Health Records on iPhone®.

“Our multi-faceted consumer strategy is advancing at a rapid pace, further differentiating LabCorp from our competitors and enhancing the patient experience,” said Tom Kaminski, senior vice president corporate strategy, LabCorp. “This expansion of Pixel by LabCorp is yet another way we are taking tangible steps to achieve LabCorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives.”

Pixel by LabCorp is available to consumers age 18 or older in 46 states. The service is not currently offered in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island. Pixel by LabCorp is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease or medical condition and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or clinically guided treatment. To learn more about Pixel by LabCorp, visit www.Pixel.LabCorp.com.

Source: Company Press Release.