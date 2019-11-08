Aggregating tens of millions of anonymous data inputs from nearly a million households, Kinsa triages illnesses based on fever, age and symptoms, and employs artificial intelligence to determine public health risk based on severity, duration and contagiousness

Image: Kinsa provides medication reminders, symptom tracking, triage and guidance throughout fever-related illnesses. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire/ Kinsa.

Kinsa, a public health company on a mission to help individuals and communities stop the spread of infectious illness, today announced the release of its new feature-rich smartphone app (available on both iOS and Android) in preparation for this year’s flu season.

Aggregating tens of millions of anonymous data inputs from nearly a million households, Kinsa triages illnesses based on fever, age and symptoms, and employs artificial intelligence to determine public health risk based on severity, duration and contagiousness. Via its app, Kinsa then connects the ill to medical guidance and services that will help them get better.

Without requiring users to cycle through a long set of symptom protocols, Kinsa’s updated app offers families an enhanced ‘what to do next’ feature, delivering medically credible guidance at the tap of a button. Kinsa also now enables caregivers to share illness information and medication tracking across accounts, as well as subscribe to geography-based health alerts to see illnesses circulating nearby.

“We believe the biggest problem in healthcare globally is the spread of infectious illness,” says Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa. “Without knowing where and when illness is starting and spreading, how can we stop it? Kinsa’s mission is to stop the spread of contagious illness through early detection and early response. With over 45,000 temperatures and 20,000 symptoms captured daily during flu season, Kinsa’s system aggregates medically-accurate, geographically-precise information to detect illness in real-time, weeks earlier than any alternative. And by triaging users to the right services and care they need, Kinsa drives earlier response by the ill, the key to stopping the next big outbreak from becoming an epidemic.”

With geo-based alerts and a local “health weather” status, Kinsa prompts precautionary measures to stop the spread of illness, including disinfecting more, getting a flu vaccine, and staying home when ill.

Kinsa thermometers, sold in over 8,000 retailers nationwide (including Target, CVS, Buy Buy Baby, and Amazon), are also distributed at no cost to over 150,000 families, school nurses and teachers at more than 2,000 elementary schools across the country as part of their philanthropic FLUency program.

Source: Company Press Release