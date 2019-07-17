Joimax has begun the sales of its complete, CE-approved, EndoLIF product line. EndoLIF is an instrument set for endoscopic-assisted minimally invasive lumbar interbody fusion.

Image: Joimax begins sale of EndoLIF. Photo: Courtesy of joimax GmbH

As already announced and showcased at earlier events, the EndoLIF family consists of three devices: the well-known, FDA-approved, EndoLIF O/On-Cage; the EndoLIF Delta Cage; and the latest, EndoLIF Double Wedge Cage — now, all widely available.

All EndoLIF products are manufactured using a 3D-printing process, which ensures an open diamond cell structure. The cages are safely implanted with a guide wire and are fillable with bone or bone substitute material. With their rough and porous surface, the implants guarantee optimal bone ingrowth, stability, and fusion.

The EndoLIF product line provides the right implant for each patient and is an optimal solution for endoscopic spinal fusion. With the gentle and atraumatic access via gradual tissue dilatation, muscles remain intact, leaving important biomechanical structures in place after surgery.

As with any endoscopic procedure compared to conventional open-surgery, the benefits and fusion advantages are fully realized with the EndoLIF program. Plus, by using the EndoLIF instrument set, all three EndoLIF cages can be implemented.

Dr. Florian Zentz (Munich, GER) emphasizes that there is an “extraordinarily high primary stability of the EndoLIF DoubleWedge-Cage.” He notes that “after insertion, the cage sits very firmly in the intervertebral disc space and adjusts the angulation up to 18 degrees, almost directly enabling an optimal lordosis correction.”

Dr. Ralf Wagner (Frankfurt, GER) is also convinced of the notable advantages: “The Delta Cage is ideal for the posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) offering a gentle posterior alternative, especially at level L5-S1, with its large interlaminar window.”

Source: Company Press Release