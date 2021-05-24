Application of comfortable and functional waveform to relieve pain associated with temporomandibular joint dysfunction

Electrical Muscle Stimulator for TMJ Pain Relief D function.

ITO CO., LTD. (Head office: Kawaguchi-shi) a pioneer of electrophysical agents in Japan, announces that its Electrical Muscle Stimulator for TMJ Pain Relief “D function” has received 510(k) clearance by the FDA.

D function is an Electrical Muscle stimulator, to treat temporomandibular joint dysfunction and associated pain. It is equipped with multiple treatment modes to relieve muscle spasms and helps to maintain balance and control of the nerves and muscles around the head and neck.

Relaxation and relief of pain observed in the temporomandibular joint can be attained by applying the highly functional waveforms. The stimulation being easy on the skin, allows patients to receive the treatment in comfort.

Since the founding of the company ITO in 1916, based on the clear vision of founder Kenji Ito, the company has made constant progress in electrophysical agents during its prestige history stretching over 100 years.

ITO’s electrotherapy devices have earned a strong reputation for high technology, effectiveness, and usability, a reputation rooted from the company’s focus on contributing to society rather than mere sales results—another legacy dating from the time of ITO’s founder.

In its essence, electrophysical agents involves not just technical capabilities, but establishing an approach founded on evidence-based medicine (EBM). For this reason, through ongoing joint collaborative research projects with universities and research institutions, ITO has assisted in the process of verifying evidence for the efficacy of intervention with electrophysical agents.

These conducts represent the foundations of ITO’s vision in mastering therapeutic interventions via electrophysical agents and is a key element in the support ITO provides not just to medical institutions, but to the health of consumers and conditioning efforts among athletes. Within an aging society, the boundaries of ITO’s activities is expected to continue expanding, based on its foothold in medical related fields in which it has already achieved significant expertise in. ITO plans to continue pursuing research efforts to ensure comprehensive reliability and quality controls for its products and to develop new domains for electrophysical agents.

