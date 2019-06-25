iSchemaView, the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke, has received approval from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), for the use of the RAPID imaging platform across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Image: RAPID CTA automatically provides clear, easy-to-interpret CTA maps that include a colored overlay. Photo: Courtesy of stockdevil at FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

RAPID is designed to provide physicians with fast, fully automated, and easy-to-interpret imaging that facilitates clinical decision-making around stroke.

Hospitals and clinics that treat ischemic stroke in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will now have access to RAPID’s automated CTP, MR, CTA and ASPECTS solutions, as well as their unique mobile app that accelerates the provision of information to support treatment decision making. RAPID’s expansion into Saudi Arabia represents continued market growth across the Middle East and is further confirmation that RAPID has become the de facto standard for stoke imaging around the world.

“With RAPID’s AI framework and advanced imaging technology we aim to help increase the number of patients that can be successfully treated for stroke within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Simon Canham, iSchemaView Vice President & General Manager EMEA. “Moving forward the country’s physicians will be able to aide performance by making life-saving decisions faster and more easily, improving patient outcomes and lives.”

Developed by leading stroke experts, RAPID technology has been selected for use in several ground-breaking trials that have changed treatment guidelines issued by both the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. The RAPID Artificial Intelligence framework combines deep learning, machine learning and expert feature extraction. Together these provide unparalleled sensitivity and specificity across stroke modules (CT perfusion, MR diffusion and perfusion, CTA and CT ASPECT scoring). Results are then delivered by the RAPID Intelligence Services Platform via PACS, email, SMS/MMS, the RAPID app or corporate partner workflow systems.

Unique in the comprehensive depth and range of its clinical validation, RAPID is now also the imaging standard in stroke research. iSchemaView’s imaging solution now has a research footprint across more than 300 stroke centers and more than 10 large-scale international clinical trials. RAPID has been shown to aid in the selection of patients in early and late-window stroke trials, including SWIFT PRIME, EXTEND IA, DAWN, DEFUSE 3 and EXTEND, and has been granted FDA clearance for selection of patients for both early and late window thrombectomy.

The Complete RAPID Platform includes:

RAPID MRI, which provides fully automated, easy to interpret diffusion and perfusion maps that identify brain areas with low ADC values, as well as delayed contrast arrival. RAPID MRI perfusion automatically quantifies regions of reduced cerebral blood flow, volume and transit time that exceed pre-specified thresholds.

RAPID CTP, which automatically quantifies regions of reduced cerebral blood flow, volume and transit time that exceed pre-specified thresholds. Regions are color coded and the volumes of interest are automatically measured. Maps (including mismatch maps) of the severity of Tmax delays are provided using a four-color-coded scale.

RAPID CTA, which automatically provides clear, easy-to-interpret CTA maps that include a colored overlay to identify brain regions with reduced blood vessel density. The severity of reduction can be readily visualized by a simple, four-color-coded scale. Additionally, a 3D reconstruction of the vasculature allows physicians to rotate the image for optimal viewing of the vessels from multiple angles.

RAPID ASPECTS, which automatically generates a standardized score — based on clinically validated machine learning algorithms — that enables physicians to easily communicate about the extent of a patient’s ischemic changes and to determine eligibility for thrombectomy (clot removal). In addition, RAPID ASPECTS provides clear visualization of the brain so that clinicians can better scrutinize each region and confirm the automated score.

“Our commitment to transforming stroke care across the globe continues as we provide more and more healthcare professionals with the most comprehensive and intuitive suite of brain imaging solutions available today,” said Don Listwin, CEO of iSchemaView. “With the approval of RAPID in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are greatly expanding the number of facilities in the Middle East that are able to address stroke patients with the only clinically validated, next-generation imaging technology.”

Source: Company Press Release.