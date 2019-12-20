The EndoRotor helps thoracic surgeons and pulmonologists to use flexible microdebrider to facilitate disease removal without thermal energy

EndoRotor is the flexible microdebrider catheter. Credit: PRNewswire / Interscope Medical.

The US Food and Drug Admisitartion (FDA) has granted approval for the EndoRotor system of Interscope to be used in pulmonary indications.

The approval enables the use of the EndoRotor system in airway procedures, including interventional pulmonology

Interscope has developed a flexible microdebrider to help medical specialists use in digestive tract applications. The results will be helpful in reducing the need for surgery in recurrent adenoma and removal of walled-off necrosis.

According to the WHO, the respiratory disease is affecting more than one billion people across the world and is believed to be one of the major causes of death with four million people prematurely dying from chronic respiratory disease.

Current airway disease interventions, including lasers, microwave and cryo-therapeutic devices, are bounded by their risks for airway fires and thermal damage to collateral tissue.

Interscope’s EndoRotor enables thoracic surgeons and pulmonologists to use flexible microdebrider to facilitate disease removal without thermal energy.

Earlier, Interscope announced the FDA approval of EndoRotor system in 2018. It was followed by the commercialisation of the system for gastroenterology indication in the US, as well as distribution in European countries including direct sales in Germany and the UK.

EndoRotor system is available for the management of gastrointestinal mucosal disease at centres in Germany, the UK, Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria.

In addition, multiple post-marketing studies are underway or have been completed in the US and Europe to show EndoRotor’s value proposition to patient and physician.

Interscope CEO Jeffery Ryan said: “We are extremely excited to be able to offer this therapy, building on the efficacy of other microdebrider OEMs whose devices were limited to the central airway.

“EndoRotor provides customers with a means to access distal lesions using the proven concept of micro debridement. We are excited to continue to build on the success of introducing the first ever flexible shaver for pulmonary procedures.”