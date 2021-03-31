Funding enables company to advance first-in-human studies for its flagship product

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics S.L., a company in the intersection between Medtech, Deeptech and Digital Health dedicated to developing the world’s first intelligent graphene-brain interface, today announced $16.8 million in Series A funding for its disruptive system for treating epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

The investment, co-led by Asabys Partners and Alta Life Sciences, and joined by Vsquared Ventures and TruVenturo GmbH, includes the participation of the Spanish Ministry of Science’s CDTI and a follow-on investment by the Institut Català de Finances’ ICF Venture Tech II fund.

INBRAIN’s technology harnesses the power of graphene, a two-dimensional material first isolated in 2004 made of a lattice of carbon atoms only one atom thick. The strongest material ever tested, roughly 100 times stronger than the equivalent thickness of steel, graphene has unique electrical and thermal conduction properties that are still being explored.1,2

INBRAIN’s less-invasive graphene electrodes take advantage of some of these properties to enable ultra-high signal resolution at levels never seen before. The INBRAIN system’s machine learning software detects therapy-specific biomarkers to deliver highly focused, adaptive neuromodulation therapy that is personalized for each patient.

The funding will be used to advance INBRAIN’s first-in-human clinical program, aiming to establish the safety of graphene as the new standard of care for neurotechnology devices.

“At INBRAIN, our mission is to improve the lives of patients with brain-related diseases, who are forced to live alone with their conditions. Less invasive and more intelligent neuroelectronic technologies like ours could provide safer therapies that are upgradable and adaptive in real time, to empower these patients and improve the outcomes that matter to them,” said INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Co-founder & CEO Carolina Aguilar.

“Graphene technology has matured and is ready for the next challenge. This investment is an important stepping stone toward our goal of transforming the way neurological disorders are treated,” added Jose Garrido, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of INBRAIN.

“At Asabys, we believe strongly in the promise of dedicated ecosystems in developing treatments to transform the lives of patients everywhere. This investment shows how applied science, international talent and specialized financial support can generate truly disruptive therapies addressing significant unmet needs,” noted Asabys Managing Partner Josep Sanfeliu, who is chairman of the board at INBRAIN.

“Led by an extraordinary team of professionals and investors with long-time expertise in the industry, INBRAIN represents a revolution in current neurological treatments, addressing a clear medical need and lowering costs for healthcare systems,” said Scott Moonly, managing partner at Alta Life Sciences.

