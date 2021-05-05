The latest hearing aids from Signia are now available to military veterans through several schemes run by US government departments

The Signia Active Pro is designed to be discreet to fight the stigma associated with wearing a hearing aid (Credit: Signia)

Signia has announced its Motion Charge&Go X and Active Pro hearing aids are now available to military veterans through several government schemes.

The devices are available to US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) audiologists treating veterans, as well as audiologists within the US Department of Defense (DoD), for active military, and Indian Health Service (IHS), for American Indians.

The new solutions join the Signia Styletto X hearing aids and the Signia Pure Charge&Go X, two devices trusted by the VA to improve veterans’ hearing.

Signia vice president of government services John Murray said: “Signia is committed to improving the quality of life for all veterans through better hearing,” “We understand the needs of the VA audiology community and the patients they serve, and we’re proud to deliver our most innovative Signia Xperience technology via our Motion Charge&Go X and Active Pro hearing aids. “Now, Audiologists and their patients can select from a wider array of Signia devices to fit veterans’ hearing needs and lifestyles.” According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, hearing issues are the most common service-connected disability among veterans, with more than 2.7 million currently receiving treatment or disability compensation for auditory issues.

New hearing aids for veterans

The Signia Motion Charge&Go X is Signia’s newest family of behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing solutions for addressing all levels of hearing loss with what the firm has referred to as industry-leading rechargeability. Three models—the Motion Charge&Go X, P X, and SP X—are available through the VA. The Motion Charge&Go SP X is capable of running up to 61 hours per charge. Signia Active Pro was made to fight the stigma that might otherwise cause veterans to avoiding wearing hearing aids by making the design more discreet. The in-ear, non-custom hearing aid won’t interfere with face masks and requires fewer visits for fittings, as no ear impression is needed. Its battery lasts all day on a single charge and works with an included portable charger that can extend battery life by three days.

Face mask mode

Both the Signia Motion X family and Signia Active Pro are powered by the Signia Xperience platform – a collection of audiology and technology features that allow audiologists and their patients to tailor hearing experiences to varying conditions and preferences.

All devices include Bluetooth connectivity and run the Signia app, which offers access to Signia TeleCare and Signia Assistant. Signia TeleCare is a telehealth solution that allows audiologists to consult with their patients remotely, while Signia Assistant uses artificial intelligence to make automatic adjustments.

The Signia app also gives patients access to Signia’s Face Mask Mode, which improves audibility for wearers communicating with someone wearing a face mask, as well as the company’s tinnitus notch therapy, which is customised to the unique frequency of each wearer’s tinnitus.

“Signia’s mission is to enhance human performance through an innovative combination of audiology and technology,” Murray concluded.

“When treating veterans, in partnership with the Audiologist, we believe it’s not just a matter of correcting for hearing loss; it’s about providing them with a solution that enables them to perform at their very best – personally, professionally, and continuously.”