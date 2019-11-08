Physicians can use the new cheek swab to screen patients with COPD for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (Alpha-1)

Image: AlphaID is a free cheek swab to screen for the most common genetic form of COPD. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Grifols.

Global healthcare company Grifols has introduced a new cheek swab, AlphaID, for the screening of Alpha-1, the most common genetic form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Physicians can use the new cheek swab to screen patients with COPD for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (Alpha-1).

AlphaID cheek swab, which is available for distribution in the US, is completely free from ordering to results.

With AlphaID cheek swab, the physicians and healthcare providers can collect a sufficient oral sample for Alpha-1 screening within few seconds.

AlphaID uses FDA-approved genotyping assay



By using an FDA-approved genotyping assay, the new cheek swab will screen 14 most prevalently reported genetic mutations associated with Alpha-1, including the S, Z, F, I alleles, as well as rare and null alleles.

According to the company, AlphaID offers personal and comprehensive results within a week from the time the sample is sent in for screening.

Grifols also provides an additional free test called AlphaID Confirm for patients who are found to have an at-risk genotype per the cheek swab results. The free test will help verify the patient’s genotype and alpha-1 antitrypsin blood level to complete the diagnosis.

AlphaID Confirm is a simple fingerstick blood collection kit designed to provide definitive and precise results to patients who test positive with AlphaID.

Grifols’ bioscience and diagnostic divisions, including Progenika unit, are involved in the development of AlphaID cheek swab.

Grifols medical affairs and scientific intelligence global medical director Dr Angela Davis said: “AlphaID is an innovative, convenient way for patients to be screened for Alpha-1, which could mean earlier diagnosis and management of COPD.

“For more than 20 years, Grifols has been a leader in Alpha-1 screening and is dedicated to helping patients understand their condition and make informed treatment decisions.”

