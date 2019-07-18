W. L. Gore & Associates announced that GORE® ENFORM Biomaterial for use in abdominal wall reconstruction procedures recently received the Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the US.

Image: GORE ENFORM biomaterial. Photo: courtesy of Gore Medical.

This is the second Vizient award earned by the Medical Products Division of the company. GORE SYNECOR Biomaterial earned the Innovative Product for hernia repair in 2017.

GORE ENFORM Biomaterial received the designation based on the recommendations of health care experts, serving on a Vizient member-led council, who interacted with the product at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange in April 2019.

Products can earn the Innovative Technology designation based on their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

GORE ENFORM Biomaterial is a fully synthetic and absorbable biomaterial used for soft tissue reinforcement in abdominal wall reconstruction procedures, including plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures, hernia repair, and muscle flap procedures.

The distinctively soft and conformable device, which resulted from Gore’s patient-focused collaboration with plastic, general, and trauma surgeons, facilitates highly vascularized uniform tissue ingrowth for critical healing and quality soft tissue reconstruction outcomes. Composed of synthetic bioabsorbable polyglycolic acid and trimethylene carbonate copolymer, the device can be completely absorbed within six to seven months and leaves no permanent material in the body, making it an alternative to animal-derived biologics as well as an option for patients who may object to animal-derived materials.

“We are honored by Vizient’s Innovative technology designation,” said David Lane, Business Leader, GMP, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. “We engineered GORE ENFORM Biomaterial to work with the body’s natural healing process for a predictable result. In addition, the device provides considerable economic value by eliminating tissue processing costs associated with animal- or human-derived biologics.”

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique and cumulative benefit over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be recognized with the Innovative Technology designation. Congratulations to W. L. Gore & Associates on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

Source: Company Press Release