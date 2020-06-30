The ePlex RP2 Panel is a rapid-result multiplex panel test, capable of identifying 21 pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2

GenMark rolls out updated ePlex RP2 to detect SARS-CoV-2 infection

GenMark Diagnostics, a provider of molecular diagnostic testing systems, has launched its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen 2 (RP2) Panel in US, for commercial distribution and clinical use.

The ePlex RP2 Panel is a rapid-result multiplex panel test, capable of identifying 21 pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2.

The panel has been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

GenMark president and CEO Scott Mendel said: “The ePlex RP2 Panel is designed to enable clinicians to quickly determine the cause of infection and the best course of treatment.

“This is especially vital for individuals who are vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and children, and therefore at increased risk for the new coronavirus and other common and often serious respiratory illnesses.

GenMark said that its ePlex RP2 Panel will provide results for SARS-CoV-2, along with various other common respiratory pathogens, including influenza, adenovirus, rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), within two hours.

The panel is designed for use with the company’s FDA approved ePlex system, which is used with the ePlex Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel and Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panels to identify Gram-positive, Gram-negative and Fungal pathogens.

With a simplified workflow for easier testing at labs, the panel is capable of rapidly determining the infections, ad is expected to play crucial role during the spread of respiratory infections, along with SARS-CoV-2.

The SARS-CoV-2 assay has been incorporated into the existing ePlex RP Panel to streamline the diagnostic process for hospitals, enabling them check for multiple pathogens with a single test, which saves time and resources and provides scope for improving bed management.

Mendel added: “One recent study highlighted that about 20% of COVID-19 patients are also infected with other respiratory pathogens.2 Syndromic panels that provide broad coverage of viruses and bacteria from one patient sample will be critical this flu season, which is expected to coincide with continued SARS-CoV-2 infections.”