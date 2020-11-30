GE Healthcare is showcasing the new technologies designed for improved patient outcomes, and address Covid-19 challenges, at RSNA2020 virtual event

GE Healthcare Expands AI, Digital and Imaging Solutions. (Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.)

GE Healthcare has unveiled expanded AI, digital and imaging solutions to address the challenges faced by clinicians in delivering quality care while managing workflow issues, due to the impact of Covid-19.

At the RSNA2020 virtual event, the company is showcasing several of its new solutions for improved patient outcomes.

GE Healthcare’s expanded solutions include Photon counting CT with Prismatic Sensors’ patented Deep Silicon detectors and TrueFidelity for GSI, which has the potential to enhance traditional GSI images with reduced image noise.

Recently, the company has acquired Swedish start-up Prismatic Sensors, continuing its investments in photon counting CT technology.

The technology is said to have the potential to increase clinical performance for oncology, cardiology, neurology, and many other clinical CT applications.

Also, the expanded solutions introduced by GE Healthcare include its US FDA approved deep learning-based image reconstruction technology AIR Recon DL, Allia IGS 7x image guided therapy suite, LOGIQ E10 Series radiology ultrasound systems, OEC 3Dxi C-arm, and Command Centres.

GE Healthcare introduces new technologies to tackle Covid-19

The company has unveiled new technologies to tackle Covid-19, including Critical Care Suite 2.0 to assess Endotracheal Tube (ETT) placements, VenueGo, CT in a Box, Vscan Extend ultrasound system, Thoracic Care Suite, Ultra Edition release of Vivid products.

In addition, the firm also introduced Mural Virtual Care Solution, CARESCAPE R860, Diagnostic Cardiology solution and Digital Expert, a remote technology training tool.

GE Healthcare president and CEO Kieran Murphy said: “Covid-19 has demonstrated the need for an adaptable and digitized healthcare system that empowers clinicians with next generation tools which would have otherwise taken years to develop and adopt quickly, accelerating changes that would have otherwise taken years to adopt.

“At GE Healthcare, we remain committed to driving innovation to achieve precision health and improve lives. This includes continued investment in our Edison intelligence portfolio, and also development of new imaging technologies to modernize standards of care.”