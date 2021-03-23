This first procedure was completed just weeks after the company received FDA clearance, illustrating its rapid progress towards a nation-wide launch in 2021

Fusion Robotics completes first spine procedure. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay)

Fusion Robotics LLC, a spinal robotics and navigation company today announced the successful completion of the first spine procedure using the company’s technology platform. The procedure, completed by Dr. Kevin Foley at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis TN, was a single-level minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MI-TLIF), including the placement of pedicle screw fixation guided by the Fusion Robotics system.

“We’re thrilled to be the first hospital in the world to use this newly available technology. Our collaboration with Semmes Murphey, as a part of the Brain and Spine Network: Baptist + Semmes Murphey, provides the framework to propel us forward in neurosciences across our 22 hospital-system. The goal of our health system is to serve our patients by providing the right care at the right place, leading to the highest outcomes. With the surgical accuracy and price-point of this technology, it is easy to see that robotic technology will now become more available to both large medical centers, as well as, smaller regional hospitals; an opportunity that has not been available until now,” commented Kimberly Hallum-Stewart, System Administrator for Neurosciences at Baptist (www.baptistonline.org).

John Lewis, Executive Director of Semmes Murphey Clinic Director (www.semmesmurphey-foundation.org) said that “Our mission is to support the advancement of neuroscience and surgeon training to provide better outcomes for patients in our community and globally. It is the spirit of the clinic and the function of Semmes Murphey Clinic and our research foundation. This spinal navigation and robotics initiative with Baptist Memorial Health Care and Fusion Robotics illustrates us taking action to fulfill our mission by creating access to new technology that improves patient outcomes.”

Brad Clayton, CEO of Fusion Robotics, said, “We’re excited to team up with clinical partners to make a difference for patients; this is what it’s all about, and we’re just getting started.”

This first procedure was completed just weeks after the company received FDA clearance, illustrating its rapid progress towards a nation-wide launch in 2021. The company will be launching several new technologies in the near future, including a fluoroscopy-based robotic navigation system.

Source: Company Press Release