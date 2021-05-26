Additional cleanroom for catheter manufacturing, assemblies, and components

Freudenberg Medical expands Costa Rica operations. (Credit: PRNewswire / Freudenberg Medical)

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing provider to the medical device industry, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

The expansion project adds 8,600 square feet to the existing facility which includes construction of an additional ISO Class 7 cleanroom for catheter manufacturing and assembly, molding, extrusion, and packaging, as well as added office space.

New technology includes an advanced thermoplastic extrusion line which can produce tubing from 4 inches to 170 inches long with capacity of up to 1 million parts per month, plus additional injection molding machines.

“Costa Rica has grown as an important medical device cluster in recent years and Freudenberg Medical is part of that story,” said Dr. Max Kley, CEO of Freudenberg Medical.

“Freudenberg’s FDA-registered cleanroom operation is located in the Coyol Free Zone, a business park that is a central hub for life science companies and medical device OEM manufacturing sites. In order to keep pace with rapid business growth, Freudenberg Medical has decided to increase its capabilities and capacity for catheter manufacturing, assemblies, injection molding, and medical tubing.

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, components, and product solutions. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,700 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices.

Source: Company Press Release